Students to be dissuaded from biking to schools

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The directorate of education has issued a circular asking heads of educational institutions to ensure that students are not allowed to come to schools riding two-wheelers in view of the observation made by traffic police which have found the students riding two-wheelers in a reckless manner.

Besides, parents/guardians have also been asked to obey traffic rules and set example for their wards.

The circular has been issued by education director G P Bhat in view of the observation made by traffic police on traffic violations by parents/guardians who drop and collect students at schools. The traffic police have also observed that students ride two-wheelers in a reckless manner.

Superintendent of police, traffic, Panaji vide his letter has pointed out that often it is observed that the parents/guardians who come to drop/collect their wards to/from the schools violate traffic laws. Moreover, many students are seen riding two-wheelers in a reckless manner.

It is also stated in the letter that whenever such incidents are noticed by traffic police action deemed fit is initiated against the defaulter.

The circular further reads that the concern raised is that only strict action against such defaulters will not eradicate the menace. The parents/guardians should obey traffic rules and set example for their wards.

“The heads of the institutions should therefore take up this issue with parents/guardians at PTA meetings and ensure that the students are not allowed to bring two-wheeler to school,” the circular reads.