Student grievously injured while returning from movie as car goes off road

SANKHALI

Debudatt Trimurti (24), a student of Goa Institute of Management, Sankhali and a native of Odisha was seriously injured while four others escaped with minor injuries after a hired car in which they were traveling went off the road and fell into a ditch at Kulan-Sankhali. The mishap took place on Friday at around 12.30 a.m.

The Maruti Alto car was badly damaged after it crashed into the roadside ditch. According to Bicholim police, five students of the college including three girls were travelling in the car and were proceeding towards Sankhali after watching a movie. However, when their car reached near a sharp turn at Kulan-Sankhali, Debudatt, who was driving the car, lost control over it resulting in the vehicle crashing into the railings on a culvert before landing into the ditch.

Debudatt was seriously injured while four others received minor injuries. The injured girls called the police, who in turn admitted them at Bicholim primary health centre. Debudatt was shifted to GMC hospital while others were discharged from the health centre, the police said. Bicholim police are further investigating the case.