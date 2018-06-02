Structures erected on space not allotted to Maharaja: CoP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Officials of Captain of Ports (CoP) department have found that structures have been erected at the jetty on the space that has not been allotted to the Big Daddy (Maharaja) casino, which is being operated by the Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd on River Mandovi.

Following a note from Minister of Ports Jayesh Salgaonkar on May 15, stating that M/s Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd has occupied/encroached more space than that allotted to it, the Captain of Ports carried out an inspection at the jetty.

In a letter sent to the Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd on May 17, Captain of Ports James Braganza stated that it has been observed during the

inspection that structure has been erected at the space not allotted to the company. “You are required to remove the structure on the excess area/non-allotted area within 48 hours, and report compliance,” the letter further said.

The note moved by the Minister of Ports states that it was proposed that the allotment of jetty space to Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd should be 25.33 radius metres besides the other space like access from the road to jetty, office space etc. It further states that the Chief Minister had also made an observation on it. However, no details about the space allotted to Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd have been mentioned in the letter of the Captain of Ports.

The minister’s note said that the party had to execute a leave on licence agreement within a period of 30 days. However, this direction appears not to have been complied with by the party.

“The Captain of Ports should immediately conduct inspection and direct the party to remove the encroachments immediately failing which further necessary action may be taken against them. Action taken report in this respect may be submitted within a week,” the minister had stated in the note.