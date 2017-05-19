Structural stability of old bridges to be checked

NT NETWORK

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday directed the public works department to carry out inspections to check structural stability of all old bridges in the state.

Parrikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the collapse of the sidewalk of the Portuguese-era bridge at Sanvordem on Thursday was accidental, as people had unnecessarily gathered at the bridge.

If needed the government would dismantle such old bridges. But we should keep in mind that many such bridges are used for various other purposes including for holding water supply pipelines, Parrikar said. The Chief Minister said that bridges are built with certain carrying capacity and if they are overloaded and overstressed then such kind of incidents take place.

Parrikar has directed PWD officials to carry out inspections to check structural stability of the old bridges. Some bridges can be augmented after taking necessary steps, he said.