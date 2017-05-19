Saturday , 20 May 2017
Structural stability of old bridges to be checked

May 20, 2017

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday directed the public works department to carry out inspections  to check structural stability of all old bridges in the state.

Parrikar told ‘The Navhind Times’   that the  collapse of the sidewalk of the Portuguese-era bridge at  Sanvordem on Thursday was  accidental, as people had unnecessarily gathered at the bridge.

If needed  the government would  dismantle such old bridges. But we should keep in mind that many such bridges are used for various other purposes including for holding water supply pipelines, Parrikar said. The Chief Minister said that bridges are built with certain carrying capacity and if  they are overloaded  and overstressed then such kind of incidents take place.

Parrikar has directed PWD officials to carry out inspections to check structural stability of the old bridges. Some bridges can be augmented after taking necessary steps, he said.

