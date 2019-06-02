Structural stability audit of heritage monuments underway

SOIRU VELIP | NT

Panaji: The state government has begun a structural stability audit cum survey and documentation of the state-protected heritage monuments in the state.

There are 51 notified heritage monuments in the state which include forts, churches, temples, caves, rock carving and British cemetery and so on.

The archaeology department has proposed to carry out the structural audit cum survey and documentation of heritage monuments. Besides, the structural audit of around 26 cannons will be carried out by using laser scanning technology called micro air abbreviation technology (MAAT).

MAAT, a laser scanning technology, has the efficiency of covering 16 lakh points in one second which can record micro details in the form of photographs, sketches. Besides, it can measure the area.

Director of Archeology Blossom Medeira said that the work of structural stability audit of Frontispieces of Sancoale is already in process wherein the government has taken the help of Goa College of Engineering. She further said that the work of checking structural stability of other protected monuments will start after monsoon.

The department has already completed restoration work of Alorna or Halarna fort in Pernem taluka and has planned to take up the restoration work of Sakhali fort and the fortress of Khorjuve by spending Rs 2 crore each. Another Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on restoration work at the fort of Chapora.

Assistant Superintending Archaeologist of the department, Varad Sabnis, said that the tender for restoration works of Sakhali, Khorjuve and Chapora forts will be floated soon and work will begin after monsoon. He also said that the first phase work of the ruins of Jain Basti in Bandora, Ponda has been completed and the second phase work will be taken up soon.