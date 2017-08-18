Strong undercurrents as Panaji to witness election for fourth time in over 5 years

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

PANAJI

In less than a week’s time, 22,203 voters from the capital city will exercise their franchise at the by-election for the Panaji constituency, something which they would be doing for the fourth time within a span of just over five-and-a-half years. And going by the existing situation, Manohar Parrikar certainly has an edge in the ongoing pre-poll exercise.

Carrying out the analysis of the poll-related scenario in Panaji constituency is as much easier as it is difficult, since unknown undercurrents definitely exist in the capital city, which earlier witnessed election of Parrikar as its legislator on consecutive five occasions, between 1994 and 2012. And these undercurrents are not political but those related to the electorate of the constituency, which is agitated for more than one reason.

Parrikar, who originally hails from Mapusa, has, since early 1990s made Panaji his political base and is synonymous with this assembly constituency as much as Barrister Nath Pai was synonymous with Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency, or say Indira Gandhi was identified with the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. He has personal communication with many of the voters in this constituency, is aided by the strong city network of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers, and more importantly, has started his electoral campaign much before his rival candidates.

Girish Chodankar of the Congress party and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch – the other two main candidates in this constituency – have started their campaigns, all right! However, they both lack the initial thrust needed. The Congress leaders depended too much on Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate as their Panaji candidate for the bypoll, and after refusal of two candidates to fill in for Monserrate, finally selected Chodankar as party’s candidate. This did not provide much time to him for campaigning.

Similarly, Goa Suraksha Manch also declared Shirodkar as its candidate at the last moment. The GSM candidate for the 2017 state legislative assembly polls, Ketan Bhatikar, who received 318 votes, after this election, had charged his party of shifting from its original agenda of protecting local languages and instead of uniting Goa, using divisive language by raising issues such as ban on Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Goa, as well as Velim church attack.

The unexpected entry of Monserrate into Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner of the BJP, has further relieved Parrikar of a political headache.

If Parrikar has all these advantages on his side, then he also faces drawbacks in the form of formation of his ‘midnight’ government, wherein the Governor “allegedly bypassed” the single largest party. Furthermore, the recent anti-Bharatiya Janata Party stand taken by the Church could also reflect in the Catholic votes from the city.

The BJP, hoping that at least 12,000 to 13,000 city voters would cast their votes at the Panaji by-election, further predicts victory for Parrikar with a margin that is between 7,500 to 9,000 votes, which is on the higher side, considering many Hindu families would be leaving the city early next week for their native village to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Girish Chodankar, on the other hand refuses to predict his victory margin, stating that coming out with such a forecast is nothing less than taking the voters for granted. He, however, informed that whoever he has visited during his electoral campaign has provided him with confidence and encouragement that they would be voting for a change.

Anand Shirodkar, on the other hand stated that he would be winning the election with not-so-large margin. “However, there is a possibility of a huge anti-Parrikar wave appearing just before the election, in which case my victory margin would be increased,” he maintained.

Speaking further, Shirodkar said that out of every 100 houses he is visiting during this election campaign, 90 houses have given a clear indication about voting him as people are aware that voting for even Congress means indirectly voting for the BJP. “There is a strong anti-incumbency factor existing against Parrikar,” he noted, pointing out, “Therefore, the real fight is between me and Chodankar.”

Independent candidate Kenneth Silveira is also in the electoral fray. However, he is yet to make it to the forefront or hit the headlines as far as campaigning goes. An octogenarian citizen told this daily that the voters in Panaji are not only educated and literate but also knowledgeable, and discuss politics threadbare. “They must be discussing the prospects of Parrikar’s victory as well as defeat,” he added, maintaining that these voters must be aware that in the event of his defeat, there could be either state assembly re-election or imposition of prolonged President’s Rule in Goa until Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The dye has been cast and the result is awaited. It now remains to be seen if the Panjimites would continuously vote for a BJP candidate for the record eighth time, or go for a change. Either way, the democracy will be a winner… Hopefully!