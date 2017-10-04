Striving for a garbage free environment

NT BUZZ

It is often said that “cleanliness is next to godliness” and hence in view of this well-known phrase, the youth from across Goa came out in large numbers on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 to deal with a serious problem mankind is facing – garbage menace. Many started their cleanliness drive on October 1 to pay respect to ‘Bapu’ and participate in the nationwide campaign of Swachh Bharat. Armed with garbage bags, gloves and brooms the youth set out on a cleanliness drive to collect litter from a fixed spot, probably a location which had become a hub for disposal of garbage and moreover breeding grounds for infectious diseases.

Here’s what youth from across Goa did to pay homage to the Father of the Nation who firmly believed that cleanliness is a necessity.