Strike paralyses banking services

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The functioning of the banks in the state was affected on Tuesday due to a 24-hour strike undertaken by the bank employees to protest against the government’s decision to merge 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four bigger

banks.

Although the employees of State Bank of India (SBI) did not join in the strike, banking operations were hit due to the participation of the employees of the several large PSBs such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank and Oriental Bank of

Commerce.

The strike call was given by the All- India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Officers of striking banks were not a part of the strike, however, they offered ‘silent support’ with the result that regular banking activities were affected and clearing of cheques could not

take place.

Maxi Pereira, general secretary, AIBEA-Goa, said that the bank employees are totally against the merger as it is against the interest of the common man and also the nation.

“Bank employees are not gaining anything from the strike, and in fact are foregoing a day’s salary because of it,” said Pereira.

He said that the AIBEA wants to get the message across that mergers are harmful as it will result in closure of branches and reduced services to customers.

He said that experience of mergers taken place so far reveals that bank employees are being transferred and customers are also inconvenienced by having to shift to other branches.

“Post merger banks are focusing on corporate clients to show profits. They are neglecting small savings bank account holders who contribute to the bulk of deposits of banks,” added Pereira.

According to the AIBEA, recovery of NPAs is also brushed aside post the merger process.

The government is merging 10 PSU banks into four large banking entities to make them big enough to compete in the international arena.

However, according to the AIBEA, going by the actions of SBI which merged its subsidiaries recently, the bank lowered its rate of interest on savings account and increased charges for services.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) also supported today’s strike of bank employees.