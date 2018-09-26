‘Strict enforcement has resulted in increase in helmet rule compliance’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Muktesh Chander, on Tuesday, said that strict enforcement by the police has resulted in the increase in compliance of wearing helmet by two-wheeler riders.

Referring to the two-wheeler riders booked for not wearing helmet, Chander informed that, “last year there were 1 lakh cases while this year 93 thousand riders have been booked for riding without helmet. They (riders) are wearing helmet due to strict enforcement. The compliance has increased.”

Chander was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function held at the police headquarters in the city wherein Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) distributed 600 helmets to Goa traffic police as a part of the helmet awareness campaign to promote road safety among two wheeler riders. Murali Srinivasan, executive director, Maharashtra state office IOCL along with other IOCL officials and police officials were present on the occasion.

“People try to protect the screen of their smart phone but not the head by wearing helmet while riding/pillion a two-wheeler. Why don’t two wheeler riders apply their mind and understand this,” Chander said, adding that, “the analysis of road accidents data of 2017 has revealed that 71 per cent fatalities in road accident are of two-wheeler riders and pillion riders, of which 66 per cent deaths were due to head injury. Of all riders/pillion riders, who died in road accidents, 73 per cent were not wearing helmets.”

The DGP said that they are also conducting various special drives which include drive against drunk driving/riding, over-speeding etc.

This year, 4000 people have been booked for riding/driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Within the next ten days, we will conduct another special drive against drunk riding/driving at 100 different locations throughout the state,” he said.

According to the police, 127 persons have been convicted and sentenced to a jail term ranging from 1 day to 10 days for riding/driving under the influence of alcohol by courts.

“We are also focusing on over-speeding and this year around 13 thousand rider/drivers have been booked for over-speeding,” said Chander adding that, “we have been taking a lot of efforts in improving traffic situation and reducing the accidents.”

The DGP also informed that the Goa police have also designed a mobile app for its traffic sentinel scheme which has around 2700 members.

He informed that they are in process of disbursing reward of Rs 26.23 lakhs to 105 traffic sentinels.