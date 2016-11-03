STRAY DOGS RAISE A RUCKUS IN MARGAO

MARGAO: Despite 100 dogs being sterilised every month, there has been no significant reduction in the canine population in Margao, thanks to the continuous ‘influx’ of dogs, which is adding to the stray dog menace in the town.

A highly placed source in the know, requesting anonymity, said that the sterilisation of dogs will start yielding results if the authorities find ways to prevent the release of dogs brought from ‘outside.’

The people release their dogs, mostly females, at places where food is easily available, the source added.

The source further said that while the sterilisation programme is going on, these dogs which are released in the town result in the further increase in the canine population, and added that even though the sterilisation programme is being carried out, not all dogs get trapped and many make good their escape.

The source said that these dogs then develop fear and avoid being trapped and hence no sterilisation programme can give you 100 per cent results.

The chief officer of Margao Municipal Council Y B Tavde said that the council is working towards improving the dog sterilisation programme, and around 100 dogs are being sterilised every month.

Tavde said that the council has already got a vehicle for impounding dogs and has moved a proposal to avail funds from the state government and recently held a meeting to avail of the Goa Small Animal Rescue Management Scheme.