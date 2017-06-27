Stray dog menace haunts tourists

DONA PAULA: Even as the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) and Panjim Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) are involved in blame game over taking care of canines with CCP withdrawing six trained staff members in the service of the city animal shelter, stray dog menace continues to haunt hawkers and visitors to the Dona Paula jetty and the beach in the vicinity. Around seven cases of dog bites were reported in the tourist season gone by.

A dog had died at the PAWS animal shelter on Monday and the PAWS officials have decided to file a complaint with the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), against the City Mayor Surendra Furtado and the CCP Commissioner Dipak Desai, for withdrawing six trained staff members in the service of the city animal shelter.

A woman who is aggrieved over stray dog menace asked, “Why stray dogs are not caged and are left to fend for themselves when we have PAWS and municipality? There are over 20 stray dogs roaming on the beach who chase tourists particularly those carrying eatables and also attack them.”

“Dogs had even attacked an infant,” she said calling upon government to do something to feed the stray dogs otherwise they will continue to spoil car covers, two-wheeler seats besides tearing hawkers’ covers, tarpaulins and readymade garments.