Strains on BJP-MGP ties over Bicholim and Dabolim seats

PANAJI : The continuance of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance for the 2017 state assembly election could sail in troubled waters with the BJP leaders deciding to claim Bicholim and Dabolim electoral constituencies.

The state leaders of the BJP, based on the feedback received from party workers in the two constituencies as well as the legislators of the party, have decided that the BJP candidates should contest the 2017 state assembly polls from the two constituencies.

Incidentally, the MGP has already made it clear that under the alliance seat-sharing agreement, it would demand the Bicholim and Dabolim electoral constituencies from the BJP, and also ask for 14 seats for the particular election.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who along with the two senior state BJP leaders – Manohar Parrikar and Shripad Naik – attended a meeting of the BJP MLAs, later said the pre-election exercise of the party as regards garnering views from its workers as well as members, has clearly given indication that the BJP should contest from these two constituencies.

“Furthermore, we also decided to field our candidates from Porvorim, Fatorda and Cumbharjua constituencies, which are presently held by non-BJP legislators,” Parsekar revealed, maintaining that the BJP desires to increase its present count of 21 MLAs in the state assembly up to 26-27, and that would be possible only if it wins from the constituencies presently held by non-BJP MLAs.

“The meeting of the BJP MLAs also discussed possible BJP candidates to be fielded in these electoral constituencies,” he stated without giving out their names, retorting, “And we are sure of winning these seats, including the Fatorda constituency, irrespective of all forward and backward parties.”

Ironically, the two sitting Congress MLAs – Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Godinho – are expected to join BJP soon, and contest from Cumbharjua and Dabolim constituencies, respectively.

“The meeting also reached the conclusion that there has been tremendous rise in the women supporters of the BJP for some time,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the recent Vijay Sankalp Melavas of the BJP being held in various parts of Goa, had women participants far outnumbering men; the ratio being nearly 60:40.

“This was not the case previously when the women attending the BJP public meetings constituted only 25 per cent of the crowd,” he mentioned, giving credit for the same to the Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government, which has resulted in the financial empowerment of women in Goa.