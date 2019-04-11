Straight contest between Utpal and Babush on cards

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A straight contest between Utpal Parrikar as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former MLA Atanasio Monserrate as Independent seems likely in the Panaji bypoll scheduled for May 19.

According to BJP sources, Utpal Parrikar has shown a clear inclination to contest Panaji, which was represented by his late father Manohar Parrikar.

Monserrate told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday that he will be meeting Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai in a couple of days and resign from that party before filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

“I am not interested in joining any political party, but would be open for support from the Opposition parties including Congress,” he added, pointing out that all Opposition parties should support him with an aim to defeat the ruling party candidate.

Monserrate recalled that during the 2017 assembly elections in Goa, he was in the United Goans Democratic Party and had mutual understanding with the Congress for seat-sharing.

“I had sought Congress seats – St Cruz, St Andre and Taleigao – for my candidates under this seat-sharing, with the Congress supporting me in Panaji,” he recalled, maintaining that since this is the same five-year-term of the state legislative assembly, he expects the Congress again supporting him for the Panaji bypoll under

mutual understanding.

Although Utpal Parrikar has no political experience whatsoever, and had been initially sceptical about joining politics, he and his brother Abhijat Parrikar in a note uploaded on Twitter handle Manohar Parrikar Memorial@manoharparrikar recently, had expressed keenness to follow their illustrious father’s footsteps in social life.

“We will honour his life by continuing his legacy of service and dedication to the state and the nation,” the two brothers had maintained.

Then, while accompanying North Goa BJP candidate Shripad Naik to the city Mahalaxmi temple before Naik filed his nomination papers, Utpal Parrikar had maintained that he would decide on contesting the forthcoming the Panaji bypoll at the “right time”.

A number of supporters and followers of Manohar Parrikar – not only from Panaji, but also from across the state – have formed a ‘Swabhimani Panjikar’ group and started demanding BJP candidature to Utpal Parrikar.

It is pertinent to note here that Utpal Parrikar has become very active on his personal Twitter handle UtpalParrikar@uparrikar. On April 5, he used the particular social media to wish everyone on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Hindu calendar New Year, while the very next day he posted the message, “It doesn’t surprise me anymore how in-tuned the Paki and Congi tweets were yesterday regarding f-16 count. Today US DoD denies such count taking place. #F16ShotdownByMig21”

Earlier, on April 2, Utpal Parrikar on the same Twitter handle had retorted on the Congress manifesto as, “Congress manifesto on Kashmir looks like a page from propaganda material of GHQ Pindi.”

With all these hints, it is now apparent that the introvert, soft-spoken Utpal Parrikar is slowly trying to enter the public life, through social interactions.

On the party front, state BJP unit president Vinay Tendulkar had informed that in the past, the party’s Goa in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna had suggested to both the sons of the late Manohar Parrikar about working for the party.

“The party will follow up the matter,” Tendulkar had added.

The follow-up exercise has resulted in a meeting between Utpal Parrikar and the state organisational secretary of BJP Satish Dhond on Tuesday.