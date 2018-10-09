Stories that demand to be told

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

In today’s fast paced world, we live like robots and get stuck in the rut of technologically advanced lives. In this hustle and bustle, we often forget to pause… and look around, breathe and listen. While the only constant in life is change, we have been witnessing this flux all over, in our lives, seasons, landscapes. What remains with us is only memory – sometimes vivid, sometimes hazy or distorted.

Keeping this in mind, photographer Harsh Kamat dreamt and worked to make his debut solo exhibition, ‘Story of a pause’ a reality. The collection of 49 pauses, each handpicked to tell a story, has many aspects. “A pause slows down time and magnifies the heart-breaking beauty of the world. In doing so, it becomes a story which demands to be told. For me it were still moments I usually preferred capturing; the candid, the expressions. Besides, behind the story (photo) conversations that I struck with people enhanced my experience of being a photographer,” says Kamat who has established his stronghold in wedding photography, and now specialises in advertising photography.

At the exhibition there will be 49 photographs ranging from architecture, landscape and people to moods and abstracts. Each is up for sale ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 25,000. Two photographs, one of his father, Shridhar Kamat and the other of his neighbor in Portugal Dona Piedade will be memorial photographs. Piedade was a lovely lady who always treated him like a grandchild; she passed away suddenly when he was in Lisbon and this is his tribute to her. The oldest photograph in the collection is from 2010. Besides, Harsh will also have a catalogue of the photographs that didn’t make it to the top 49 and can be ordered to print. The exhibition will be inaugurated by artist Yolanda de Sousa and minister of Art and Culture Govind Gaude.

Seeking recognition as an art photographer, Harsh states that this exhibition has been a work-in-progress for over 100 days. From his father coaxing him to Harsh deciding upon implementing the idea two weeks after his death, his sister Ashwini helping out with titles and captions and Sandeep Murgaonkar helping shortlist the photos and curating the exhibition, the entire campaign designed by his friends Tamara Pinto and Samantha Sieiro, it’s all a collaborative effort. His mother Anju Kamat’s support and constant motivation is an added boost.

No ‘plan B’ – only photography

Talking about his calling in photography, Harsh tells us that after dropping out from science a day before his prelims, unable to cope with maths, he completed his graduation in Arts in sociology and geography, knowing well how it could help in capturing stories through his lens. His love of travel and understanding of people and society meant that his photographs could speak much more than other works.

With a few freelancing assignments for Lusofonia Games 2014 and International Film Festival of India, he recently completed his Masters in Contemporary Arts from Ar. Co Centro de Arte and Comunicação Visual in Portugal. Here he also interned in commercial photography.

Without negating the importance of editing, Harsh says that he prefers letting the visuals speaks sans the editing. After his stint in Portugal, he says he has evolved as a photographer. “Initially when I started photography I was like every other person with a camera looking out for pictures, looking out for appreciation, support. But, over a period of time I think I started developing a passion and connection with photography and realised that it is much more than the ‘likes’ or ‘comments’ I get,” he says. Photography was never a ‘plan B’ for him, and so when he came back knowledgeable people found a difference in his photography. “More than feeling proud about my work, it scares me as there’s more responsibility now. I am 25; I still have a long way to go and I don’t want to get stop here, this is a learning process,” he says.

His ‘Bappdu’s’ impact

Through the years if there was one person who believed in Harsh and his dreams, it was his father – a well known poet Shridhar. With a tattoo on his right wrist that reads ‘Bappdu’ (in devanagri) Harsh gets emotional as he talks about his father.

“This exhibition is dedicated to my Bappdu. He played a major role in my life. He was my best friend with whom I had my first drink, and shared my first cigarette, and he was also the first to know about my girlfriend. There was no filter between us. He just knew everything,” says Harsh fighting back tears. He tells us that during the last few days before the passing of his father, Shiridhar prepared the family and would give them courage to move on and told Harsh repeatedly over deep conversations that he had to move to Mumbai to experiment and accomplish more in photography.

Talking about how his father’s poetry finds a place in his photo exhibition, Harsh says that a lot of his poems were about nature and romance; and generally Harsh’s body of work includes landscapes that reflect his father’s poetry. He even seeks inspiration for his titles or captions from his father’s poetry.

While Harsh wishes to carve a niche for himself in photography, akin to his father’s in poetry, he says, he wouldn’t mind being still addressed as Shridhar Kamat’s son as it gives him pride, but in no way can he ever replace his father or even be his shadow. He aims to take his legacy forward, reaching out to society, having good work ethics and having a close knit family. His next big dream is to publish a book about photography and about his travels.

Learning never ceases

And when we all go click-click-click with our smart phones and keep uploading pictures on social media, seldom do these memories or stories stay with us; they are mere digital photos sans any connection. “I once posted on social media… ‘If using a camera makes you a photographer, buy a pen you will also be called an author’. So, it’s not just having a tool that defines your work. Of course, social media today is very important, it is helpful to view other people’s works, but at the same time it’s not about getting appreciation or criticism from social media that should affect you,” says Harsh who is still fascinated with printing photographs than just storing them as digital images.

Being young, the subject of acceptance in the photography space in Goa could be tricky, Harsh says: “It is not that Goa isn’t accepting photography. It has, and it pays well too. But, people prefer paying non Goans more in this line than Goans, and that is what I wish to change.” He adds that there are several youngsters who are taking up photography, especially travel photography in Goa; and though there is resistance to some extent from seniors, “There are also many in the field who dedicate their time to teaching photography skills to youngsters which shows how encouraging they are,” he says.

(The exhibition will open for viewing at Art Gallery, Kala Academy, from October 12 to October 16, from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.)