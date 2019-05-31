Stop sewage discharge into rivers or face power cut: 631 households, concerns told

Panaji: The water and electricity supply of commercial establishments and residents residing along the banks of rivers could be disconnected by the state government if these establishments and residents fail to stop the discharge of sullage and sewage waste from their premises into the rivers.

The health department, in a joint inspection with block development officers, village panchayats and municipal body officials, has identified thousands of such houses across the banks of 11 rivers in the state that are directly or indirectly discharging sullage and sewage into river stretches.

As per the data submitted to the Goa State Pollution Control board (GSPCB), notices have already been issued to 631 households including commercial establishments and authorities are in the process of issuing notices to the remaining households and commercial establishments.

A senior officer of the health department said that the notices are being issued under Section 37 Clause (22) of Section 2 of Goa Public Health Act asking the households to stop the discharge immediately and take necessary steps to abate the nuisance within 15 days of the receipt of their respective notices.

The department has asked the households and the commercial establishments to have their own soak pit, septic tank or to get their premises connected to the nearby sewage line, whichever is feasible, so that no waste is let out into the rivers.

The officer said that inspection is still on in many areas in the state and it is likely to be completed over the next seven days.