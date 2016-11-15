Stem cell company slapped with fine

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

Amina Annervaz, Kerala resident, won her battle against Cryobanks before the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Cryobanks is a joint venture company providing umbilical cord blood stem cell processing and storage for both private and public donation purposes. Amina and her husband wanted to store the stem cells of their first child in order to safeguard the child in case future medical issues arose. The couple selected the penta power plan offered by Cryobanks. They were led to believe that the umbilical cord and the cord blood would be collected under the supervision of an agent of Cryobanks and the same would be sent to the Delhi Office of the company for storage on the same day.

Amina claimed that she was assured that Cryobank’s agent would be personally present during delivery and give sufficient assistance for collection of the stem cell and the necessary instructions to the doctors and nurses. She was provided with a kit containing certain bags and tools for collection of the umbilical cord and cord blood. However on the date of the delivery no agent of the company showed up but a delivery boy was sent who did not even know the contents of the kit and was only informed as to where the kit was to be collected and delivered. Consequently none of the doctors or nurses involved knew what was to be done and she lying on delivery table was forced to instruct them on what was to be collected. But even she was not aware what exactly was to be done. She alleged deficiency in service by the company and its representatives and asked for a compensation of Rs 1 Crore.

However, Cryobanks refuted by saying that the kit provided contained instructions for collection of the same, and these could be followed by registered medical practitioners as per the regulations of the Drugs Controller General of India. The company shifted the blame on the medical practitioners of IQRAA Hospital (where Amina delivered her baby) and stressed that as per the contract only testing, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cells and not the collection of product is covered.

However, the Kerala State Commission held that Cryobanks was negligent in providing service. The Commission held that because of deficiency in service sufficient cord blood could not be collected. This created mental agony and stress to Amina and her husband who lost the only opportunity to collect stem cells of their first child for future needs. The Commission in fastening the liability on Cryobanks were aided by an apology letter by the company which said, “with this gesture from our side, we hope to build back the trust on us and also with this we assure that we have ever been committed to the best of service standards and such incidences are taken on high priority.”

Cryobanks was directed to pay to Amina Rs.10,00,000 as compensation for the deficiency in service and Rs10,000 as costs. The amounts are to be paid within two months from the date of receipt of copy of the order, failing which the compensation amount of Rs.10,00,000 would carry interest at the rate of 9 per cent p.a from the date of complaint till date of payment.

