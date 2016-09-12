Staywell Group to take up management of Park Regis Goa 

PANAJI: Goa’s northern beach belt will soon have a new hotel, Park Regis Goa, a 96- room property in Arpora, scheduled for launching by mid October 2016. The hotel is being operated by Australia based StayWell Hospitality Group, a hotel management group that manages 29 properties world-wide.

Speaking to the press, Simon Wan, CEO, Staywell Hospitality Group said that it is the first hotel of the group in Goa. The group has targeted India as the region for future growth and plans to have 25 hotels by 2018. It has signed up with 13-14 properties towards fulfilling its India plans, he said.

India is increasingly popular with tourists after introduction of the e-visa system but needs to gear up with good infrastructure. Government efforts to streamline the system, ease bureaucracy, lower taxes, and reduce licensing, approvals will make it easier for people to invest in India, he said. “India has a large population base, rising middle class, large youth population in the world. And with introduction of the digital world, youngsters research and know about travel and accommodation. A decade ago there were no budget airlines in India but now it is prevalent in every city and runs to full capacity. An unprecedented growth in India is seen over the past 20 to 30 years. US, Asia and China contribute a small percentage in tourism compared to India. If one looks beyond one can see tourism to be one of the major economic pillars in India, ‘’ said Wan.

For Park Regis, Goa the immediate goal is to ensure that human resources department conducts training programs for staff so that customers are well received, pointed out Wan. “A customer who shells out Rs 10,000 to Rs 12, 000 will expect excellent service. “Our job as a management company is to ensure staff is well trained. Our main challenge is to get trained staff.”

Park Regis took four years to be built and Mario Valadares is the owner of the property. Rohit Vig, managing director, Staywell, India said that the hotel will aim for charters from East Germany, Russia besides corporate check-ins.

Technology is taken very seriously by the Staywell group that in its Singapore hotel has robots attending to room service. In Goa the group will be using IT to manage systems.

Currently Staywell group has four hotels operational in Gurgaon and Jaipur. In coming months they are opening properties in Hyderabad and Vizag.