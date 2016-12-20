Stay away from wrongdoings, DGP tells police personnel

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Muktesh Chander, on Tuesday, warned the police personnel of stringent action if they are found involved in malpractice.

Chander was addressing the police personnel on the occasion of Goa Police Raising Day, celebrated at the police headquarters ground in the city on Tuesday.

“It is a matter of concern,” said Chander referring to the two recent cases, one of dacoity in which two police personnel have been arrested while in another case of robbery, in which a police constable has been suspended.

“I would caution everyone (police personnel), that if anyone is found involved in any crime or malpractices then a stern action will be initiated against them. Stay away from any wrongdoings,” said Chander.

On the occasion, Chander awarded Mapusa police station for being the best police station for the year 2015-2016. The award carries a rolling trophy and a cash prize which was introduced since last year.

Panaji police station was adjudged runner-up while the Collem police station was the second runner up. Apart from this a number of police personnel were also awarded with DGP insignia award.

Chander also pointed out the non-compliance of traffic rules by some police personnel.

“If we see the figure of deaths due to road accidents since 2015, there are 11 police personnel who have lost their lives. It is a matter of concern. When we tell public to abide by traffic rules such as wearing of helmet, using seat belt and other traffic rules, it is also the responsibility of police personnel to abide by the traffic rules themselves,” said Chander adding that, “I feel concerned about the 11 deaths, some of which could have been avoided if they had followed the traffic rules”.

Chander complemented police personnel for effectively handling the recently held BRICS summit.

“Goa police personnel are professional but in the coming days, more professionalism is required in areas such as cyber crime investigation or other investigations, police patrolling or social media monitoring. We have to work more,” he said.

Chander also said that as part of the Central government’s initiative of cashless society, police personnel have been provided training in this regard and soon it would be possible to pay traffic challans using debit or credit card.