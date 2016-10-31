States wanted Patel, not Nehru, to lead nation: PM

UNI

NEW DELHI

In what is being seen as a tussle between the Congress and the BJP to claim the legacy of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday projected the nation’s first home minister as the real statesman whom most states favoured to lead the nation instead of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru, while the grand old party accused the ruling dispensation of attempting to appropriate its leaders.

Modi even charged the Congress with having forgotten Patel at a function to mark the birth anniversary of the first home minister of the country, which coincided with the death anniversary of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The main opposition tried to match the ruling combine onslaught by highlighting Indira Gandhi’s contribution to the nation and accused the BJP of attempting to relegate her to the background.

In a stinging attack on the Congress, Modi, after inaugurating a digital exhibition on Patel, said that at the time of Independence, “states had sent proposals in favour of Sardar Saheb, not for Nehru but Mahatma Gandhi backed the latter.

“Perhaps, Gandhiji felt that being a Gujarati, it would be improper for him to side with another Gujarati,” Modi said amid laughter, stressing that his comment came in a lighter vein.

From the ‘Unity Run’ to launching of the digital exhibition to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the NDA government on Monday held a series of programmes to highlight his contribution with an underlined message that the Congress tried to suppress and make him a forgotten person in the last seven decades.

In fact, the Prime Minister, in an obvious attack on the grand old party, accused the previous governments led by it of denying Patel his due place in the national discourse and said, at another function held earlier in the day that they owe an explanation to the future generations.

Pointing out the various steps taken by his government to recognise the contribution of the ‘Iron Man’, Modi, without naming the Congress, said, “All these works should have been done 40 to 50 years ago. History will seek an answer from those who have not done it.’’

Modi, said it was Sardar Patel who unified the country at a very challenging time. “Otherwise, the British had conspired to throw India into internal strife while leaving the country,’’ he said addressing a massive gathering at the India Gate here before flagging the ‘Run for Unity’ on the occasion which is being celebrated as ‘Ekata Diwas’ (Unity Day).

Noting that today when communalism, casteism and the rich-poor and urban-rural divides were threatening the fabric of the country, and a number of forces were working for disintegration of the country, the Prime Minister said there is a need to remember all those people and all those traditions that united the people.

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the gathering. He described Sardar Patel as real “architect of modern India.”

A commemorative stamp on Sardar Patel was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed before Patel’s statute at the Patel Chowk in the national capital and offered him glowing tributes.

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes.

The 141st birth anniversary is being marked as national unity day or the ‘Rashtriya Ekata Diwas’.

The Patel Chowk roundabout was tastefully decorated on the occasion, while the park was bedecked with marigold flowers, where Patel’s life size statute was garlanded. “I bow to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. We recall his rich contribution to India,” the Prime Minister said.

Other Ministers of the government also paid glowing tribute to Sardar Patel. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley credited the ‘Iron Man’ of the country with integrated 550 princely states, which was a stupendous task.

Reports of celebrations have poured in from all parts of the country.