State’s first multi-level car parking facility thrown open to public in city

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The long pending first multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility in the state was inaugurated on Monday by the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in Panaji.

Speaking at the inauguration function of MLCP, Parrikar informed that MLCP in the capital was the first project undertaken by his government after being elected in 2012. He informed that the third Mandovi Bridge will be inaugurated on Liberation Day, December 19, 2017.

However, he pointed out that the car parking facility at the airport is complete but its use has been delayed due to denial of permission from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security of India. “The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa should write to the Ministry of Civil Aviation mentioning that similar facility at the Mumbai Airport has been given the approval,” he added. Parrikar inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, GTDC chairman Nilesh Cabral, Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar and others.

The Defence Minister further said that the third Mandovi Bridge would be open for public use from December 2017. He said, “Once the third Mandovi Bridge is completed, nearly 50 per cent traffic including heavy vehicles will pass over that bridge and reduce congestion near the KTC circle. As per schedule, it will be completed by September 2017 but if there is some delay, it will be completed by December 19 next year.”

Parrikar further asked the tourism department to get the parking facility space vacated near the Santa Monica jetty, which was constructed for parking tourist buses.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the BJP government has provided quality infrastructure to the people in the state which will not wither away within 15 – 20 years like the previous governments’ infrastructure.

Stating that more of MLCP are needed in the state, he said, “Such facilities are urgently required in Margao, Vasco and Mapusa.”

Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar said that the state government has plans to start such facilities in other cities too. “Next, we plan to start such parking project in Calangute. We also have over 60 tourism projects in pipeline which are likely to be completed by January,” he said.

However, taking a dig at the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) for the long delay in inaugurating the facility, GTDC chairman Nilesh Cabral said, “The facility is for the city of Panaji. I had requested CCP to waive off the fine of Rs 46 lakh. But, CCP blocked it and after we paid the fine, the occupancy certificate was issued.”

A total of 465 cars can be accommodated in the complex which has ground plus four levels. On an average, 87 cars can be parked at every level. There are two independent circular ramps for movement of vehicles for entry and exit. The facility also has two passenger lifts, toilet and other basic needs like CCTVs and security, etc.

The project has been undertaken to develop tourist facilities under the ‘Integrated Development of Infrastructure for Heritage and Hinterland Tourism’ in Goa (IDHHT), with financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Meanwhile, two pedibuses, battery-operated eco-friendly vehicles, were also inaugurated on the occasion. They are pedal-powered and 15 per cent quadricycles having no emission.