State will not see midterm polls: BJP

PANAJI

Stating that the resentment of the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs namely Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar over the legislators’ removal from the state cabinet has been put to rest, the state BJP unit on Saturday said that its government in Goa will complete its full five-year tenure, and the state will not have to face midterm assembly poll along with the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled next year.

Addressing a press conference after the state executive meeting of the party on Saturday evening, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said the issue about the dropping of the two ministers from the state cabinet has already ended.

He also said that there is no question of speaking on this issue to family members of these two leaders, who are recuperating from their illness.

Tendulkar said the state executive meeting of the party has decided to take up various party-strengthening measures in the coming months, some of which will be targeted towards the Lok Sabha elections.

“The state BJP, at its own level, will carry out party reconstruction and expansion, just as its allies in the government namely Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are doing at their own level,” he added, pointing out that there are no related restrictions on any of the parties.

He said the state executive meeting of the BJP passed resolutions appreciating the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar in carrying out surgical strikes across the borders, exactly two years ago, and congratulating the Chief Minister on being honoured with honorary doctorate by the National Institute of Technology-Goa.

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar said that a number of state-level programmes have been chalked out by the party including a unity marathon.

“Our workers from Goa will also participate in a national level padayatra programme to commence on Gandhi Jayanti and conclude on January 30, 2019,” he informed, adding that the organisation and reach of the party in Goa would also be expanded in the near future.

Replying to a question as regards the BJP workers openly voicing their discontent over various party issues, Tendulkar said, “It is natural that our party workers speak out their mind now, as the party is growing fast and many new people are joining it.”

State desk in-charge of BJP Avinash Rai Khanna, organisational secretary for Goa Vijay Puranik and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik were also present for the state executive meeting.