State to write to Centre over polluting coal handling in Vasco

Categorically stating that the government is constantly monitoring the coal scenario in Vasco, and would not allow coal pollution in the port town, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that he will soon write a letter to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change stating that the coal import activities are polluting Vasco and any expansion plans of the Mormugao Port Trust in this context should not be considered.

“I will also attach the copies of the related correspondence between the Goa State Pollution Control Board and the ministry to his letter,” he added.

Parrikar, who also holds the environment portfolio, replying to a related question from Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco during the question hour in the state legislative assembly, said the people involved in coal import activities were actually needed to carry out the modernisation of the import terminal by covering it with a full dome. “However, they only want profits and do not desire to spend anything on controlling the coal pollution,” he added.

Coming out with the information that the government after monitoring the situation in Vasco town from February to May, earlier this year, had decided to reduce the coal import capacity by 25 per cent, the Chief Minister said the next monitoring activity would be taken up after the monsoon from October to December to see if this reduction is sustainable.

“A source study will also be taken up as regards the coal pollution scenario in Vasco,” he mentioned, warning that if the 25 per cent reduction does not sustain in controlling the pollution in the port town, then 50 per cent reduction would be imposed, and if, even that does not work out then the government can think about closure of the coal import.

Stating that the interest of the state is of paramount importance for his government, Parrikar said the GSPCB has monitored the ambient air quality in and around the Mormugao port and except Khariwada, which was found to have moderate pollution, the situation was good in rest of the places.

“If they want to expand the activities, then they have to prove that the pollution has come down,” he noted.

It was also informed that M/s Adani Mormugao Port Terminal Pvt Ltd located at berth number 7, at the MPT has valid consent to operate up to January 31, 2018.

Parrikar, however, maintained that the Vasco port cannot be completely shut down as the livelihood of many families depend on it, and the people from all around have made Vasco their home because of the employment provided by the port.

“We have to strike a balance between the activities at the port and the environment,” he concluded.