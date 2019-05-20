State to move Mhadei tribunal over clarifications

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that his government is committed to protect the waters of river Mhadei as given to Goa through an award by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, and would soon approach the tribunal vis-à-vis clarifications sought by the central government on the August 14, 2018 award by the tribunal.

The Union of India had recently sought nine clarifications from the tribunal on its particular award, out of which seven clarifications are clearly in favour of Karnataka.

Additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni, who had represented Goa at the tribunal in the past, said the Chief Minister is taking personal interest in the matter and has already discussed the same with him.

“The government has just received a copy of the application, which was filed by the Union of India before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal under Section 5(3) of the Inter State Water Disputes Act, referring nine points for clarification by the tribunal,” Nadkarni said, pointing out, “We will now go through the same and take appropriate steps to see that it is amended.”

In its order passed on August 14, 2018, the tribunal had allowed 5.04 TMC of water to Karnataka of which 3.5 TMC could be diverted, besides allowing 1.5 TMC of water to Maharashtra and 33.395 TMC of water to Goa in addition to no limit of non consumptivity, with 144 TMC still remaining in the Mhadei.