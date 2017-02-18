State to have coastal fire stations with cyclone shelters

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the state will soon have coastal fire stations with multi-purpose cyclone shelter (MPCS) under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP), the director of fire and emergency services Ashok Menon said that the department had proposed eight coastal fire stations ensuring quicker response to fire emergency in the coastal belt.

The project is being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority under the ministry of home affairs with financial assistance from World Bank.

Addressing a gathering at the 29th Annual Inspection Day Parade of the fire department, Menon said that the department had envisaged setting up of coastal fire stations integrated with multipurpose cyclone shelter and it has been taken up by the state. The government has also approved proposal of the department for re-designing and re-construction of existing building and additional construction of new administrative and training block at headquarters in Panaji.

The department along with water resources department has identified coastal fire station cum multipurpose cyclone shelter at Sodiem-Siolim, Mandrem-Pernem, Arambol-Pernem and Porvorim in North and Cumbebhat-Velim, Benaulim, Colva, Betalbatim in South.

Speaking as a chief guest at the function, the chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma said that the government is aware of the constraints within which the department is functioning and making necessary efforts to bridge the gap in fire station coverage, manpower and equipment.

A proposal was mooted sometime back to fill up 200 odd posts and the government has perhaps decided to implement it now. The ability of the state fire department to adequately fight fires and simultaneously conduct training and awareness programme has become a major concern due to manpower shortage.

The chief secretary also said that the administrative reform department is reviewing the operational and administration manpower requirements of the fire department. “During the current financial year, the government has approved the procurement of 32-meter turn table ladder for fire fighting and life rescue in high-rise building which will be stationed in South Goa,” he added.

While praising the efforts of the department in spreading fire safety and disaster preparedness awareness in educational institutions, the chief secretary said that there is a need to further raise the awareness of vulnerability to fire in the remotest villages of the state.