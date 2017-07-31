State to get RP-2030 within 6 months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the government wants to strike a balance between public sentiments and investors’ confidence as regards the state regional plan, Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai on Monday said that the government has scrapped the process of rectification of the talukas in the state vis-à-vis Regional Plan-2021, and would now formulate the Regional Plan-2030 within next six months.

“The related rectification of three talukas namely Sattari, Pernem and Canacona, which was nearly completed under the previous government, after receiving 16,621 objections from the public, now stands cancelled,” he announced.

Replying to a related question jointly raised by the Congress MLAs Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, during the Question Hour in the state legislative assembly, Sardesai said that the Transferrable Development Rights (TDR) Policy would form the basis for the proposed Regional Plan 2030, with blanket ban on the conversion of eco-sensitive areas.

“The eco-sensitive areas including conservation areas, salt pans and Khazan lands would be conserved and incentivised in the Regional Plan 2030,” he added, pointing out that in the interim period, until the new regional plan comes into existence, the urgent cases would be taken up on case-to-case basis by the Town and Country Planning Board, for which the Goa Town and Country Planning Act would be amended.

Informing that the Regional Plan 2021 was notified during the tenure of the Congress government in October 2011, Sardesai said that the subsequent Bharatiya Janata Party government kept the same in abeyance vide an executive order released in March 2012, and further, vide an administrative order issued in June 2012 allowed the regulation of development in the state as per the land use, conforming to both the Regional Plan-2001 and the Regional Plan-2021.

“If any settlement zone existing in the Regional Plan-2001 is shown as the orchard land in the Regional Plan-2021, then the government will honour such past commitment,” he assured, noting that this would be as per the convention of the department of town and country planning.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat argued that the Section 17 of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act does not empower the government to keep the regional plan in abeyance. “The government can however withdraw the plan,” he informed, pointing out that this anomaly should be corrected by the government.

The Minister for Town and Country Planning, replying to a supplementary question from the St Andre legislator Francis Silveira said that since October 2011, when the Regional Plan-2021 was notified, the government has approved 1,700 projects, most of which received approval during the regime of the Congress government. “The projects under the Investment Promotion Board are not reflected on the Regional Plan-2021,” he mentioned.

Sardesai also maintained that the department of town and country planning would be made stronger to take up the challenges of the new age, within a week.