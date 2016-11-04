State to get cyclone relief centre

VASCO: Goa’s first Cyclone Relief Centre will come up in Mormugao taluka under the centre the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) with funding by the World Bank and will exclusively focus on ex-ante disaster risk mitigation.

It will reduce state’s vulnerability in case of cyclone and other hydro-meteorological hazards and increase the capacity of the state entities to effectively plan for and respond to disasters.

The ground-plus-two-storied building including two halls will come up in Government High School, Birla-Zuarinagar premises. Sancoale panchayat on Friday gave its nod to the Water Resources Department to the land after an inspection. Sancoale sarpanch Ramakant Borkar, WRD engineer Merwyn Caldeira, panch members Anita Mudliar, Shivanand Bingi, Rangappa Kamal, headmaster Anand Kudalkar, school managing committee chairman Sunita Karande, parent teachers association chairman Bhimappa Chawhan and others were present.

Later, speaking to the media, Borkar informed that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.80 crore. NCRMP is being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority, New Delhi with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Borkar said that the project is a part of a broader national multi-hazard mitigation programme taken up by NDMA which includes understanding hazards like seismic risks, floods, landslides and establishment of a national disaster management communication system.

After commissioning of the centre, the state can boast of cyclone risk mitigation infrastructure and early warning systems. Borkar disclosed that the Sancoale panchayat would appoint a committee to oversee maintenance work of the building.

“The building halls will not remain idle as the people from Sancoale and other parts will be allowed to organise community and cultural programmes besides birthdays and weddings,” added Borkar.

WRD engineer Caldeira informed that the four components of the project include early warning dissemination systems, cyclone risk mitigation infrastructures, technical assistance for multi-hazard risk management and project management and implementation support.