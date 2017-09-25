State time needed to set up NGT branch in Goa: HC to govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday asked the state government to state the time required to make arrangements to set up or house National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) circuit branch in Goa.

The state government submitted before the High Court that there is no appropriate space to house NGT’s circuit branch in Goa. The submission was made by the government during the hearing of the case on Monday.

The bench was hearing the petitions filed by social activists challenging the decision of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to shift the jurisdiction of Goa from NGT in Pune to Delhi.

The High Court, after hearing the submission of the state government, asked how much time it will require to make the arrangements for housing the NGT circuit branch in Goa. The hearing of the case is now fixed on October 3.