State rolls up its sleeves for D-Day

PANAJI/MARGAO: Countdown for counting of votes has begun and the state has rolled up its sleeves for March 11 – the D-Day. The state chief electoral office has completed all the arrangements for the vote counting in both the districts.

Official sources said counting of votes would start at 8 am in Panaji for North Goa constituencies and in Borda-Margao for South Goa assembly segments and election results of all the 40 constituencies would be out by 12 pm.

Votes will be counted in the Bal Bhavan, Panaji, for the North Goa constituencies while vote counting will be held in the Government College of Commerce and Economics at Borda, Margao, for the South Goa assembly segments.

ECI observers, who will arrive in the state on Thursday, will visit both the counting centres to oversee the arrangements made by the chief electoral office.

The state poll panel has made arrangement of 230 tables for vote counting at the centres and over 900 government servants will be requisitioned for the purpose.

There will be foolproof security at the counting centres, which will see deployment of troopers of paramilitary forces and local police personnel.

The Election Commission of India has already issued detailed instructions regarding storage and arrangement of electronic voting machines, posting of staff and counting agents, and vote counting procedure.

It has said that in the counting halls there must be wire mesh to segregate counting agents from counting personnel and EVMs.

The whole process of counting, including movement of EVMs, will be video filmed.

For the first time in the history of post-Liberation Goa, votes will be counted more than 35 days after the polling.

District election officer, South Goa, Swapnil Naik and his team is ready for the counting day.

Addressing media persons in the presence of additional collector Johnson Bedi Fernandes, Naik said the strong room would be opened at 6. 45 am on March 11; postal ballots would be counted first beginning at 8 am.

Naik said that vote counting for the South Goa constituencies has been divided into three sets of assembly segments: Priol, Shiroda, Mormugao, Dabolim, Nuvem, Fatorda, Benaulim, Cuncolim, Quepem and Sanvordem will be taken in the first set of constituencies with hall number in respective serial orders.

The constituencies of Ponda, Marcaim, Vasco, Cortalim, Curtorim, Margao, Navelim, Velim, Curchorem and Sanguem will be taken up in the second set of constituencies.

The votes polled in the Canacona constituency will be taken up last. There are in all 10 counting halls and in each hall there will be 11 tables, he added.

Mobile phones have been debarred inside the counting hall and not even returning officers will be allowed to carry their mobile phones in the hall except the DEO and the observers.

Media persons and candidates will be allocated a separate room away from the counting halls, and there will be no entry towards the ghumti side of the college complex, Naik said.

He said that an order has been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 shutting shops, bars, hotels, restaurants tea and pan shops along the road from old survey office, Borda to the Agalli junction so as to prevent any gathering of crowd till the end of vote counting.

Post-vote counting scenario in the constituencies will be monitored.