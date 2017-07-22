State reservoirs likely to overflow by month-end

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With monsoon picking up pace earlier this month, water level at all the major reservoirs in the state has reached above 80 per cent and the reservoirs are likely to overflow by July-end.

“The dams in the state are on the verge of getting fully filled by month-end. Farmers in the state will not face problem for irrigation. Water resources department will take the much-needed steps to support the farmers,” said Minister for Water Resource Department Vinod Palyekar.

According to the data related to water level in dams, in a statement released by the water resources department, the Selaulim dam with full reservoir level of 41.15 metres has crossed 40.24 metres, the Anjunem dam with a capacity of 93.2 metres is at 87.62 metres while the Amthane dam with full reservoir level of 50.25 metres is at 49.45 metres. The smaller dams at Panchawadi and Chapoli have also almost reached their full storage capacity.

Palyekar also said that the government is keen on undertaking rainwater harvesting in the state. “I have directed my department officials to focus on water harvesting and asked them to come up with a road map for the same,” he said.