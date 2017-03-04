State politicians to meet CEC over lapses in postal ballot voting

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Representatives of a number of political parties from Goa will call upon the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi on March 6, over alleged lapses in the postal ballot exercise in the state, linked to the state assembly election, and flouting process in enrolling the service voters.

The delegation of the Goan politicians is expected to call upon Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Nasim Zaidi, as well as Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat.

It may be recalled that during the all-party conclave, which was held in the city on February 23, most of the political parties had appealed to the Election Commission of India to look into serious lapses while conducting postal ballot exercise and enrolment of service voters, by allegedly flaunting the process and guidelines. The political parties had also raised serious doubts about allowing postal ballot exercise for 35 days and had demanded scrapping of the exercise and re-polling through electronic voting machines, in a single day voting, as also demanded an inquiry into the Army personnel enrolment.

The delegation will have limited number of representatives of the political parties, as many representatives are unable to go to the national capital due to short notice.