State panchayats will go cashless soon: Arlekar

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

Panchayats in the state will soon go digital with all transactions being paperless and cashless, said Minister for Panchayati Raj, Environment and Forests, Rajendra Arlekar.

Arlekar was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone of the market complex and multipurpose hall at Dongurli-Thane in the presence of Sanquelim MLA Pramod Sawant and others.

Sawant said that the BJP-led government has never discriminated against any MLA when it came to development of a constituency. “Special effort is taken in case the constituency is represented by an opposition MLA,” said Sawant, who is also the GSIDC chairman.

GSIDC has taken up construction of the proposed market complex and multipurpose hall at V P Dongurli-Thane under the Deendayal Panchayat Raj Infrastructure Development (golden jubilee) Scheme 2013. The proposed project will be a ground plus two storey structure with a built up area of 1336.06 sqm.

The cost of the project is approximately Rs 1.42 crore. Earlier, Govind Korgaonkar welcomed while Sanjay Parwar proposed the vote of thanks.