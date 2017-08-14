State-of-the-art infrastructure will be developed in Mapusa, assures CM

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Monday, assured all the stakeholders of Downtown Planning Scheme for Mapusa, that state-of-the-art infrastructure will be constructed, and no work will be undertaken until the entire plan is readied.

The plots developed under the scheme will be commercial zone 1 plots with FAR of 300, which will be given to the landowners and tenants, who will be free to develop them with some restriction on architecture.

The meeting of the stakeholders of Downtown Planning Scheme for Mapusa was held at a hotel in Guirim and was organised by North Goa Planning and Development Authority‘s town planning scheme cell.

Besides Parrikar, Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza, chairman of North Goa Planning and Development Authority Michael Lobo, chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council Rohan Kavlekar, vice chairman of Goa State Urban Development Agency Sandip Falari, member secretary of NGPDA R K Pandita, councillor Ryan Braganza, Martin Carrasco, Joshua D’Souza and a representative of LKS, consultant for the project, were present.

During the meeting, power point presentation was made on planning for Downtown Planning Scheme.

Parrikar said that the scheme is voluntary, and the same will taken up with the consent of landowners and tenants.

“The area of the land identified for the scheme is around 18 lakh square metres, and the work on the scheme will only start after participation letters are received by the government from landowners and tenants. The government will then draw the plan, wherein the land will be divided equally that is one third share for the government, one third for landowners and the remaining will be for undertaking development,” he said.

He said that the concerned landowners or tenants will get 1/3 share, with FAR of 300, which they can develop but there will be restriction in terms of architecture, so that everything will be in sync with the planning.

Commenting on the infrastructure to be created, he said that the scheme will have 24 hours water and electricity, and will have solid waste management system, water treatment plant, underground cabling, Ravindra Bhavan, public library, city centre, artificial lake, joggers’ park and commercial project.

In the next three months, “if we receive good number of participation letters for the scheme,” then in one year’s time the property will developed and the promised share will be given to concerned owners/tenants, he said adding

the state government will start to take up its projects only after the particular share of the developed property is handed over to the concerned owners/tenants.

Commenting further, the Chief Minister said that “plots admeasuring more than 1000 square metres will be handed over to owners for development but in case of plots with size less than 1000 square metres, then those owners will not be able to develop those plots as the minimum size required is 1000 square metres. Hence the government will give them cash redeemable certificate of the particular amount, which will be fixed, and the owners will be able to either sell the plots to others or return the rights to the government, who would pay the fixed amount.”

D’Souza said that “when a land is acquired, the farmers or landowners hardly get any value for the land but under this scheme, the owners will be getting the developed plots.”

Lobo said that this scheme is a win-win situation for the owners and also tenants as they will be getting commercial plots with developed infrastructure.