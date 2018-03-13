State MPs to meet Shah today

PANAJI: The scheduled Monday meeting between the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah and the three BJP Members of Parliament from Goa namely Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Narendra Sawaikar and Vinay Tendulkar on the issue pertaining to the closure of mining activities in the state vis-à-vis a recent Supreme Court directives, will now take place at New Delhi on March 13 at 11 pm.

Coming out with this information, Tendulkar, who is also the state president of the BJP unit, said the meeting has been postponed by 24 hours as the Union AYUSH Minister reached late in the national capital from Goa.

“Now we will meet Amitbhai Shah tomorrow,” he added, pointing out that the meeting has a single-point agenda of impending mining closure in Goa.

Tendulkar also said that only after the BJP parliamentarians from Goa meet Amit Shah and if possible, some Union ministers, the future course of action on the mining issue would be decided, based on their advice and assurance.

Sawaikar, who represents South Goa constituency in Lok Sabha, said that they are also seeking the appointment of Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss the issue with him.

“Since today was the first day of the week as also Parliament was in session, it became difficult for us to get appointment of Gadkari,” he added.

A few days ago an all-party delegation from Goa had met Gadkari and other Union ministers, but had to return without any assurance.

The apex court in a recent judgment had quashed 88 mining leases in the state and banned the extraction of fresh ore from March 15.

It also suggested to the state government to auction the leases.