State level workshop held at Vidya Prabodhini College

Prabodhan Education Society’s Vidya Prabodhini College of Commerce, Education, Computer and Management organised a state level workshop on communication skills, CV writing and interview techniques for graduate and post graduate students. A total 50 students from 10 affiliated colleges participated in the workshop. The inaugural function began with an invocation song by coordinator of workshop, Arun R Marathe.

Chief guest at the workshop was principal, Vidya Prabodhini Higher Secondary School, Damodar Mardolkar. Chairperson for the workshop was associate professor and head of department, commerce, Vivekanand College, Kolhapur, N Y Rajshirke. Resource persons at the workshop were director, Integrity Institute of Management, Sangali, M M Shinde and assistant professor, Integrity Institute of Management, Sangali, Vishawajeet Shinde.

In his address the chief guest appreciated the college for selecting a relevant theme for the workshop and also congratulated organisers for preparing students to improve their communication skills and interview techniques. He advised participants to be updated with the latest information because the industry requires individuals who can handle more than one task. He thanked the college for inviting him and wished all participants a fruitful session.

The first technical session was conducted by M M Shinde on the theme communication skills. In his presentation he informed participants about four important aspects of communication skills namely, body language, oral communication, confidence and attitude. Second technical session was conducted by Vishwajeet Shinde on CV writing.

During the third session both the resource persons conducted a mock interview for all participants present for the workshop. Participants were informed about how to go about when they are answering an interview. The sessions were interactive and all participants had an opportunity to interact with the resource persons and other participants.

