State in for emergency-like situation: Vijai

Posted by: nt March 12, 2018 in Goa News

VASCO: Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that state is facing an emergency-like  situation due to  mining crisis after the Supreme Court in a recent judgment cancelled 88 mining leases and halted extraction of iron ore from March 15.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function  held in the city, Sardesai  said  that elected representatives from  political parties which are part of the ruling coalition should not speak irresponsibly, advising the coalition partners to behave in a responsible manner.

Taking  potshots at the MGP, Sardesai said, “it is expected from the elected representatives or members of  the parties which are part of the  ruling coalition to behave in a responsible manner. It is also our responsibility that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been  hospitalised and undergoing treatment abroad, is  not stressed out…  We should remain united and take people into confidence and move ahead…”

The minister stated that the state is passing through   challenging times and that this is  a transitional period. The stoppage of mining by the SC  is going to affect thousands of  mining dependent people.

He said that over 1.50 lakh people, including over 12,000 truck owners, are staring at a bleak future.

On MGP’s view on mid-term polls in the state, Goa  Forward Party chief said the alliance partners have a responsibility to give  good and stable governance to the state.

“Stability is the responsibility of the government… We have sacrificed a lot to form this government. Goans do not want elections every now and then as polls hinder the pace of development,” he said.

“Government is in good health, but those who are part of the government are not in good health,” Sardesai said when asked to comment on the statement made by MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar on the possibility of mid-term polls.

He spoke out against holding  assembly elections  within  a year as the polls drain the state exchequer.

“Elections drain  the exchequer…  But this  doesn’t mean that I am scared of elections. Be very clear:  I will be the  last person among all the Goan politicians to be scared (of elections),”  Sardesai observed.

