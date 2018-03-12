State in for emergency-like situation: Vijai

VASCO: Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that state is facing an emergency-like situation due to mining crisis after the Supreme Court in a recent judgment cancelled 88 mining leases and halted extraction of iron ore from March 15.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function held in the city, Sardesai said that elected representatives from political parties which are part of the ruling coalition should not speak irresponsibly, advising the coalition partners to behave in a responsible manner.

Taking potshots at the MGP, Sardesai said, “it is expected from the elected representatives or members of the parties which are part of the ruling coalition to behave in a responsible manner. It is also our responsibility that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been hospitalised and undergoing treatment abroad, is not stressed out… We should remain united and take people into confidence and move ahead…”

The minister stated that the state is passing through challenging times and that this is a transitional period. The stoppage of mining by the SC is going to affect thousands of mining dependent people.

He said that over 1.50 lakh people, including over 12,000 truck owners, are staring at a bleak future.

On MGP’s view on mid-term polls in the state, Goa Forward Party chief said the alliance partners have a responsibility to give good and stable governance to the state.

“Stability is the responsibility of the government… We have sacrificed a lot to form this government. Goans do not want elections every now and then as polls hinder the pace of development,” he said.

“Government is in good health, but those who are part of the government are not in good health,” Sardesai said when asked to comment on the statement made by MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar on the possibility of mid-term polls.

He spoke out against holding assembly elections within a year as the polls drain the state exchequer.

“Elections drain the exchequer… But this doesn’t mean that I am scared of elections. Be very clear: I will be the last person among all the Goan politicians to be scared (of elections),” Sardesai observed.