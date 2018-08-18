State highway through Chandor de-notified

CHANDOR: After a two-year struggle, the villagers of Chandor can now finally breathe easy as the government has agreed to de-notify the controversial state highway-8 through the village.

The villagers have however demanded rectification in the Regional Plan 2021 in this effect.

While the people of Chandor are rejoicing over the government assurance terming it as people’s victory, convenor of the anti-SH8 movement Agustinho Antao said there is a lot to be done despite the assurance while referring to letter written by the TCP to PWD in June 2017.

He said, “We welcome the decision of the government to withdraw the SH-8 passing through Chandor however at the same time it is necessary to make changes to the regional plan and also withdraw the letter by the chief town planner S Puttaraju to the executive engineer division VI regarding the SH8.”

He said that they had recently filed an RTI which was replied by the deputy town planner Sampurna Bhagat who had pointed out that under Regional Plan-2021, the state highway 8 passes through Dicarpale, Sao Jose de Areal in Salcete taluka and Paroda and Mulem in Quepem adding that regional plan 2011 is de-notified and is not in operation.

He said that the question of government asking PWD for an alternate route does not arise as the alignment has already been shown through Paroda and was abruptly changed and planned to pass through Chandor.

He further raised the question as to who is to be blamed as several people in the village have lost their livelihood due to the 500-metre ban along highways which resulted in closure of several bars.