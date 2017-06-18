State has progressed in various fields after its liberation: Dhavalikar

PANAJI: Goa Revolution Day was observed at Kranti Maidan, Ponda on Sunday. Minister for PWD Sudin Dhavalikar paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the cause of Liberation of Goa.

Speaking on the occasion the PWD Minister said that June 18, 1946 was a landmark day in the freedom struggle movement of Goa when a peaceful and conscious massive movement was launched by the people of Goa alongwith others from various parts of our country, under the sagacious leadership of late Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, to free Goa from the shackles of the oppressive colonial yoke, which finally became a great success on December 19, 1961.

This day is, therefore, a memorable and special occasion in Goa’s history and it is only appropriate that every year we observe it as a tradition to remember and recall the long-drawn struggle of the people, he added.

He said that Goa Liberation Day is, an appropriate occasion for the people of Goa to recall and rejoice over the remarkable progress they have achieved in various spheres of life after Liberation in 1961.

“Happily, the state has registered noteworthy progress in various fields and it is today one of the most promising and progressive states in our country. However, there is much more that we need to achieve. There are several challenging tasks that lie ahead in order to make the state a highly progressive one and to raise the quality of life of the people, especially the weaker sections,” he said.

He called upon the people of Goa to further consolidate and protect the freedom which they have attained after putting in great efforts and sacrifices for creating better conditions of life.

The secretary of Freedom Fighter’s Association (FFA) Rohidas Naik also shared his views about the freedom struggle movement on the occasion. MLA Ravi Naik, chairperson of Ponda Municipal Council Radhika Nayak and others were present during the occassion.

Girish Velgenkar compered the function.