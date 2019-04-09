State has 11.35 lakh voters

Panaji: The office of the chief electoral officer on Monday said that final elector count has been pegged at 11.35 lakh in the state. These voters will decide on April 23 the fate of the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections and the bypolls to three assembly segments.

There are a total of 11,35,810 voters in the state: the North Goa parliamentary constituency has a total of 5,56,625 eligible voters, while South Goa parliamentary seat has 5,79,185 voters.

In the last two weeks of March, the office of the chief electoral officer took an extensive drive to enrol the people who had been left out; during this short period around 4,192 electors were enrolled and subsequently added to the roll.

A senior officer of the CEO said that personnel of the central police forces will be arriving in the state by this weekend, adding that over 5,000 police personnel will be manning the 1,652 polling stations across the state.

Around 11,000 government employees will be put on election duty. Every polling station will have a presiding officer, three polling officers, and one peon and the BLO.