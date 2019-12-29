State govt’s borrowings hit a new high

Panaji: The state government is all set to borrow another Rs 381 crore in the current month by selling securities of ten-year tenure, which will be auctioned on December 31.

With this additional Rs 381 crore, the amount of loans borrowed in the current month will be Rs 681 crore, highest in recent times. The government has already availed loan of Rs 300 crore earlier in the month.

With no measures taken to tap new resources for revenue generation during the current financial year, the government is left with no other option than to avail loans by selling securities.

It is pertinent to note that the loan amount availed for the current financial year will reach nearly Rs 2,500 crore once auction of the security bonds of ten-year tenure, for an aggregate amount of Rs 381 crore, is conducted on December 31.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been on record that the state treasury has been facing a financial crunch after the closure of mining activity in the state. He had sought financial assistance from the Centre to cope up with the revenue loss from the mining industry, amounting to Rs 1,400 crore.