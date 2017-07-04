State govt to review all social sector schemes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government is reviewing all the social sector schemes including the Griha Aadhar and the process will be completed by mid-August or September.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday said that there will be a review of all the cases, which have been sanctioned under the various social sector schemes. He also clarified that the Griha Aadhar scheme has not been suspended. However, the government has decided to review the scheme, as it has crossed the upper limit of beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries under the Griha Aadhar scheme are 1.52 lakh, which is the upper extreme. According to me, the figures of beneficiaries also indicate that the people who have an annual income of more than Rs three lakh have been taking benefit of the scheme. Hence, we have decided to review them and reduce those who have crossed financial income limit, from the scheme. 1.52 lakh beneficiaries under Griha Aadhar scheme is quite a substantial number as compared to the total households in the state,” Parrikar said, adding that once we review it, we can give new sanctions under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the Laadli Laxmi scheme has not been stopped but due to the election code of conduct, it was stalled. He said that a fund of Rs 25 crore has been already earmarked for the scheme and if needed, the government can provide more funds.