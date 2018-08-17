State govt declares holiday today

PANAJI: In view of the sad demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday, the state government has declared a holiday on August 17 to government offices and public sector institutions including schools.

The state general administration department (GAD) on Thursday late evening issued notification in this regard.

“As a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16, all the state government offices, local and autonomous bodies, public-sector undertakings, all educational institutions including the aided institutions shall remain closed on August 17, 2018,” a notification issued by the Under Secretary (GA-II), Varsha Naik said.