State govt declares holiday today

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar along with Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and other leaders paying floral tributes to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Panaji on Thursday

Posted by: nt August 17, 2018 in Goa News

PANAJI: In view of the sad demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday, the state government has declared a holiday on August 17 to government offices and public sector institutions including schools.

The state general administration department (GAD) on Thursday late evening issued notification in this regard.

“As a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16, all the state government offices, local and autonomous bodies, public-sector undertakings, all educational institutions including the aided institutions shall remain closed on August 17, 2018,” a notification issued by the Under Secretary (GA-II), Varsha Naik said.

