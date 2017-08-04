State government to create land bank

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte Friday announced that the government will create a land bank in order to maintain records of the government and communidade lands as well as lands that have been encroached upon.

Replying to discussion on demands for grants on revenue, in the state assembly, the Minister admitted that there are presently no records of government lands. He said that after creating the land bank, for which a survey will be carried out through Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, the government will be able to ascertain the number of its properties that exist in the state.

Stating that focus of the government is common people and that it will not leave any stone unturned to resolve the various issues pertaining to them, Khaunte said that around 4,500 applications have been received for regularisation of structures on private land. He said that the process will start from August 10 and that the government has already put in place teams for the purpose. He also assured the House that the government is ready to even amend the Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968, if required.

He said that the old documents that are in various Deputy Collector and mamlatdar offices will be digitalised. “South Goa Collectorate has already completed the digitalisation of old documents and North Goa Collectorate office is doing it in a phased manner,” he said.

The Revenue Minister said that the government has already put in place the Right of Citizens to Time-bound Delivery of Public Services Act besides streamlining of the mutation and partition of property process.

He said that by amending the Goa Agriculture Tenancy Act, which has paved the way for transferring tenancy cases from civil court to mamlatdar court, the government has proved that it is working for the people of the state.

Admitting that there are illegalities and encroachments on communidade land, the Minister assured the House that all issues and queries pertaining to communidades would be addressed by the communidade commission.

Khaunte also said that the government has a portal, www.saanggoenkar@gov.in, wherein people can send their grievances and the government will ensure that they are redressed on priority.