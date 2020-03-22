State extends ‘janata curfew’ by 3 more days

Govt and private offices, commercial establishments, industrial units, factories to remain closed

Panaji: The state government on Sunday extended the ‘janata curfew’ by three more days till the intervening midnight of March 25 and March 26. However, it exempted the essential services from the purview of the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

In a video released on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the ‘janata curfew’ has been extended in the state to avoid spread of the virus.

The 14-hour-long ‘janata curfew’ was observed in the state on Sunday, bringing Goa to a standstill.

Before taking the decision for extending the curfew in the state, Sawant spoke to Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa.

He told ‘The Navhind Times’ over the phone that neighbouring states o have also been taking similar measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Both North Goa and South Goa district magistrates have issued an order under sub-section (1) of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedures, 1973 for closure of all government departments, state government’s ‘industrial departments’, industries, private establishments including factories and companies, any business/trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishments.

The order stated that in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus certain measures are required to be taken and it is essential to enforce social distancing of people to prevent the spread of such an epidemic.

Chief Minister said that ‘janata curfew’ has been extended to March 23, 24 and 25 in the state.

“But the essential services like government and private hospitals, medical stores/pharmacies and medicine transportation will be exempted from the curfew. Milk transportation from the neighbouring states will be allowed through state borders. Only if there is a need for necessary groceries then grocery shops can be opened for a particular time,” he added.

Sawant argued that it was necessary to extend the curfew for three more days in the state to stop the spread of COVID-19, although till date no positive case has been detected in Goa.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to fight off the pandemic.

“The government has taken some strict decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. I expect full support and cooperation from the people of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that all state borders have been sealed, preventing the entry of any outside vehicle into Goa.

All passenger trains have been suspended by the railways ministry. Aircraft movement has been restricted at the Dabolim airport.

He said the air passengers arriving at the airport through restricted flights are being screened and are being sent for quarantine.

Sawant appealed to the Goans working or studying in other states and have returned to Goa in the last three-four days to get themselves screened, and if necessary go under quarantine.

He thanked the people for observing the ‘janata curfew’ peacefully and staying indoors throughout the day.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the health department, all medical staffs and police.

Meanwhile, North Goa district magistrate R Menaka issued an order on Sunday banning transportation of birds from Karnataka and Kerala in view of Avian Influenza (H5N1).

The district magistrate banned the transportation of birds in North Goa district after the confirmation of H5N1 flu in chicken in Mysore taluka of Mysore district, Devangere district of Karnataka and West Kodryathur in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

In view of this bird flu, the magistrate said that there will be no direct or indirect transportation of birds into North Goa district until further order.

The order comes into effect from the intervening midnight of March 22 and March 23.