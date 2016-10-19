State Congress leaders to meet Rahul today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Senior Congress leaders from the state will meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday afternoon in Delhi, where the younger legislators are expected to push for retirement of old guards.

Gandhi has invited Goa pradesh coordination committee members for interaction on preparedness of the party for the 2017 assembly elections.

Names of Congress candidates for the assembly polls are expected to be announced in a month.

Sources said state Congress president Luizinho Faleiro reached Delhi on Wednesday and will be joined by senior leaders including Opposition leader Pratapsing Rane, former chief ministers Digambar Kamat, Francisco Sardinha, Ravi Naik; Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik, all-India Congress committee secretary Girish Chodankar and MLAs Vishwajeet Rane, Alex Reginaldo Lourenco and Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar apart from former ministers and senior Congressmen in the state.

However, it could not be confirmed whether rebel MLAs – Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Goudinho – have been invited by Gandhi for the meeting.

Sources said that this will be the second meeting of Gandhi with the senior leaders of the Congress in the state.

The meeting is expected to discuss the infighting and voices of dissent within the Congress.

The MLAs will raise the issue of fielding young and new faces and getting the old guards in the party retired from active politics.