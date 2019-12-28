State Cong urges Modi to protect Goa’s interest

Panaji: The Congress party on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take immediate cognisance of the short term and long term ecological implications Goa will have to face due to the sharing of waters of the Mhadei river.

The opposition party requested the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to “withdraw all the letters/ permissions given to Karnataka” for the Kalasa-Banduri Nalla project and maintain complete status quo till the matter is decided by the Supreme Court.

“Union Minister for MoEF&CC Prakash Javadekar has failed to admit that among all the states vulnerable to the local impact of global sea level rise, Goa ranks at the top with around five per cent of land area to be submerged leading to heavy salinisation of interior water resources. He failed to see that Karnataka, blessed with 18 major rivers, has no such situation to confront. This is not acceptable to the Congress party and people of Goa on the basis of easily verifiable scientific facts,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar stated in the letter. He said that the central minister has not realised the crisis which Goa is facing in terms of freshwater resources.

“On paper, ever since Goa was a Union territory, several studies have shown that total freshwater availability from all freshwater sources is just 8,570 million cubic metres (MCM) and practically only 21 per cent or 1,760 MCM can be used to meet the domestic, irrigation or industrial demands whereas the growing population will need more than 2,500 MCM. This is a unique case in the whole of India,” states the letter.

Further explaining the importance of Mhadei, Chodankar said that the river is crucial for the protection and preservation of the biodiversity of Western Ghats in the state.

“Goa has been compared with the Amazon and Congo for its rich tropical biodiversity. Goa’s wildlife sanctuaries have more than 1,512 documented species of plants, 275 species of birds, over 48 kinds of animals and 60 genera of reptiles. The Western Ghats of Goa broadly consist of the wildlife sanctuaries of Mhadei, Mollem, Netravali and Cotigao and Bhagwan Mahavir National Park at Mollem. Any attempt to divert water from Mhadei will destroy the Western Ghats,” he said adding that the Western Ghats have given protection to Goa from the tsunamis, cyclones and other natural calamities.