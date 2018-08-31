State BJP leaders’ meet with Shah cancelled

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The meeting between the members of the state core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party and BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi scheduled for Thursday has been called off.

The meeting was supposed to discuss the possibility of ‘alternative arrangement’ to run the state government in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has left for the US for treatment on his pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar is our leader and there is no issue of leadership change, informed the state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, who is in the national capital.

Parrikar left for New York early Thursday morning and is expected to return in a week, the CMO said.

The meeting of Goa BJP functionaries with Shah was cancelled after Parrikar said that he would not hand over the charge to anyone else and continue to handle the state administration from the US.

A senior CMO official said that there is no question of issuing order delegating special powers to any cabinet member in the absence of the Chief Minister.