State BJP leaders for ‘temporary arrangement’ to run government

PANAJI: The members of the state-level core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party are scheduled to meet BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, with a recommendation that “temporary arrangement” should be made to ‘run the governance’ in Goa in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is leaving for the US for treatment of his pancreatic ailment.

The delegation will include Union Minister of State (independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik; state BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar; South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar and state general secretary of the party Sadanand Shet Tanavde.

Coming out with this information at a press conference held in the city BJP headquarters on Wednesday, Naik said that Shah would also be briefed about the prevailing political situation in Goa.

However, Sawaikar clarified that the appointment with Shah is still awaited.

Naik also supported an alternate arrangement to handle the state administration in the absence of Parrikar, and said that if any such decision is to be taken then it would be done by the BJP central leadership.

When questioned if he would take up the responsibility of the state chief minister, Naik said that he is the disciplined soldier of the party and would follow any direction coming from the party.

Replying to another question, the Union AYUSH Minister stated that any related decision that is to be taken by the BJP central leadership, should come as early as possible.

“Although there is no crisis in the state government, the health of the Chief Minister is of paramount importance to us,” he maintained.Naik also said that some members of the state-level core committee would meet Parrikar in Mumbai before his departure to the US and take inputs from him about their scheduled meeting with the national BJP president.

“We will further take all the political allies of the state government into confidence before meeting Shah,” he noted.