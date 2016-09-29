State BJP, Cong hail action against Pak

PANAJI/SANKHALI: Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have welcomed the surgical strikes carried out by Indian forces across the LoC. Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and the Indian Army, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that India has given Pakistan a befitting reply.

Parsekar, who was in Bicholim on Thursday, said that action against terror camps was the need of the hour. He said, “The nation has shown great restrain till date even though it was targeted by terrorists on umpteen occasions. By carrying out surgical strikes, India has shown the world that it can attack Pakistan at will. All Indian people stand behind the government.”

He also said, “We need to put up a united front to safeguard the interest of the nation. Indian people were eagerly awaiting action against Pakistan which has finally come.”

Hailing the action, president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Luizinho Faleiro said, “I salute the brave soldiers who have carried out the surgical operation in our enemy country. This is a fitting reply to terrorists and insurgency groups within the territories of India and those outside and are hoping to cross over. Today’s operation by the armed forces is an act of honouring those martyred in the Uri attack. I have personally experienced during my years in the North Eastern states which are infested with insurgency, the supreme sacrifices by our armed forces to protect the borders of our nation.”

Welcoming the action, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Vinay Tendulkar said that it shows that India is serious on concrete action against groups and nations detrimental to its interest. He said, “We are proud of Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.”

