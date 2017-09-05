State backs out of proposal on power from Chhattisgarh firm

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has dropped its proposal on 200-MW power which had been allocated to it by the Union government from the ultra mega project of Chhattisgarh Surguja Power Ltd (Erstwhile Akaltara), which is based in Chhattisgarh.

The state has asked the firm to refund Rs 2 crore which was paid as commitment advance.

An allocation of 200-MW power to Goa from the Chhattisgarh plant had been made by the Union power secretary.

Confirming the development, Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the state government has already written a letter to the Chhattisgarh Surguja Power Ltd seeking refund of the commitment advance of Rs 2 crore, as the firm has failed to develop the project.

A senior official of the power department said the state has decided not to go ahead with the proposal as the Chhattisgarh plant has faltered on the matter.

To meet the additional peak hour power requirement, the state government had requested the Union power ministry for additional power allocation. Accordingly, the Centre had decided on the particular allocation from the Chhattisgarh plant.