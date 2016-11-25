State approves Seventh Pay

PANAJI: The state cabinet on Friday accepted the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission to implement new pay scales to all the government and government-aided employees.

Addressing the media after chairing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said, “We have accepted the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. The arrears from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 will be credited to the respective GPF account of the employees while the revised salaries will begin from January 1, 2017 onwards.”

However, the Chief Minister informed that the benefits will not cover judicial and non-judicial officers and employees working in courts. “It will also not be applicable to the employees of corporations, autonomous bodies, societies, agencies and public sector undertakings, employees working for Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs),” he added.

Over 1 lakh employees, including 55,447 government and government-aided employees and 45,002 pensioners are expected to benefit.

With the implementation of the recommendations, the state government will have to bear additional burden of about Rs 44 crore a month on salaries and pensions and later enhance to Rs 70 crore a month including allowances as and when revised and paid. The total liability on arrears would be about Rs 762 crore.

Presently, with dearness allowance calculated at 125 per cent, the total liability on the exchequer is Rs 198.76 crore and after implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, the total liability would increase to Rs 230.56 crore. This does not include transport and house rent allowances which are presently being studied at the central government.

The Chief Minister further informed that the pension and family pension at revised rates, including dearness relief at 2 per cent with effect from July 1, 2016, will be disbursed from December 2016

onwards.

Further, the disbursement of arrears of family pension and pensioners whose age is 75 years and above, 100 per cent of the arrears will be paid in one installment on or before February 28, 2017 and to pensioners below 75 years of age, arrears shall be paid in three installments in February-March, April-May and June-July 2017.

“There are 4,984 work charged employees, who are also eligible. Presently their monthly payment is approximately Rs 16.50 crore which will be enhanced to Rs 19.14 crore with arrears amounting to Rs 31.68 crore,” Parsekar added.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved measures to rationalise the expenditures by various departments. Amongst other economy measures, the cabinet has approved that there shall be no further creation of any post in the state administration including GIA institution and all posts vacant for more than five years shall stand

abolished.

The cabinet on Friday also approved appointment of 15 additional counsellors and three additional supervisors on contract basis for 11 months under the scheme for counselling to students in government and government-aided schools and higher secondary

schools. Friday’s cabinet meeting also approved additional staff for the Cardiology department at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. Chief Minister said that considering the increased workload on the department, 18 new posts have been approved including junior consultants and

nurses.